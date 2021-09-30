Goran Dragić Won't Stop Apologizing For Dissing The Raptors & It's Super Canadian
"I did apologize and I want to apologize right now, too."
Toronto's new player Goran Dragić seems to be adopting some Canadian traits this week after being caught apologizing once again for his now-infamous Raptors comments.
The NBA veteran admitted to reporters during Raptors Media Day on Monday that he still feels bad about dissing the organization last month, especially since his new teammates have been nothing but welcoming.
"It came out wrong," Dragić said. "I did apologize and I want to apologize right now, too. It was not my intention."
"The players welcomed me. It was really nice, all the guys are nice. They want me to feel comfortable and I do feel comfortable," he stated. "I'm a professional, I've been playing this league for 14 years, so I love basketball. I'm gonna do everything that it takes to be part of this team and to help young players to grow."
The 35-year-old baller, who was traded from the Miami Heat, was caught on camera back in August scoffing that Toronto was not his "preferred destination" while adding that he had "higher ambitions" for himself.