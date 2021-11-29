The Raptors Have Revealed That Goran Dragic Is Out Indefinitely For A 'Personal Matter'
There is no return timeline.
If you were hoping to see one of the Toronto Raptors' most exciting additions, Goran Dragic, tear up Scotiabank Arena this year, you might want to hold off on buying tickets.
On Sunday, the Raptors announced that the Slovenian NBA star, who was traded to Toronto over the summer as part of the Miami Heat's deal for Kyle Lowry, would be leaving the team indefinitely to deal with a personal issue.
Statement from GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic.pic.twitter.com/g9oJxtsAhp— Toronto Raptors (@Toronto Raptors) 1638132500
"Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter," Bobby Webster, the Raptors general manager, said in a statement.
"He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors — Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans. He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away," he added.
The team provided no update on when Dragic will return, making the news even more devastating for the legendary point guard's fans.
"There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the full support of Masai, Nick, and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best," he concluded.
Dragic, who infamously got off to a rocky start with the Raptors after claiming to have "higher ambitions" than playing with Toronto, revealed in September that he had been brought into the fold by the team and was committed to helping young players grow.