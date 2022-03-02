Editions

Goran Dragić Got Booed During Last Night's Raptors Game In Toronto (VIDEO)

It was not a warm welcome.

Pascal Siakam during Tuesday's night game. Right: Goran Dragić flying in an airplane in October.

Raptors | Twitter,@the_1_dragon | Instagram

Goran Dragić's controversial past with the Toronto Raptors looks like it finally caught up with him on Tuesday when the Slovenian star was full-on booed at the Scotiabank Arena.

Dragić, who kicked off his turbulent relationship with fans after claiming he had "higher ambitions" than the 6ix back in August, was met with thunderous boos after checking into last night's game — his first back in Toronto after signing with the Brooklyn Nets last week.

Oh, and when he was taking free throws, it couldn't have been less subtle.

It didn't help that the game was the first time the team played for a packed arena in a long while, after Ontario lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on March 1.

However, despite hostility being high among fans, the Raptors themselves don't appear to be holding any ill will towards the 35-year-old NBA star.

During a post-game press conference, Pascal Siakam expressed his surprise over the incident.

"I wasn't complaining, but I'm just saying, like, I wasn't expecting that," Siakam told reporters.

"I was surprised," he added. "I don't know. I like Goran, so I don't know what's going on. I don't know what happened, man."

Dragić, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets on February 22, opened up about his own experiences with the team the next day, admitting that he "couldn't get along" with the organization and said it "wanted to go young."

The details of the whole Dragić situation may never be revealed, but in the end, the crowd's energy appeared to help propel Toronto to victory as they managed to beat the Nets 109-108 in a nail-bitingly close bout.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

