A Coyote Has Been Killed By The City Of Burlington After Attacking A 2-Year-Old & 2 Adults
All three attacks were unprovoked.
A coyote has been killed by the city of Burlington with the help of a Certified Wildlife Control Professional after attacking three people in south central Burlington.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The coyote was identified by its victims, who all fell prey to unprovoked attacks, including a 2-and-a-half-year-old who was sitting on a deck in his backyard.
The most recent attack was reported to Animal Services on August 23 after an 18-year-old woman was attacked while lying down in the grass. The incident happened Tuesday night at the "municipal lookout at the end of Market Street, south of Lakeshore Road," according to a press release.
The woman felt something "tug" her hair as she was lying down and turned around to find a coyote was responsible. The coyote proceeded to bite and scratch her leg as she got up.
The young woman received medical attention for her injuries and was later released from the hospital.
The two other reported attacks happened during the day.
The first attack happened in the morning on the Centennial Multiuse Trail at Seneca Avenue when the same coyote jumped up and bit an adult woman from behind.
The toddler was the coyote's second victim, and the attack happened less than two kilometres away from the first. The coyote came into the boy's fenced backyard and bit him on the back of the neck.
The city notes that there was "no food, small animals or any other activity to attract the coyote."
Both victims were treated at Joseph Brant Hospital.
The City of Burlington says that these human attacks are the first the city has seen and that they are "uncharacteristic" of the animal.
"On the rare occasion that a coyote attacks a person, the City has a Council approved protocol in place that is currently being followed to prioritize and deal with the one coyote in question," reads the press release.
Burlington is asking anyone who sees a coyote to file an online report or call 905-335-3030, so they can "monitor the location and activity of coyotes in the community."
