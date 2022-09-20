Coyote 'At Large' In Burlington Following 7 Attacks & 2 Coyotes Have Already Been Killed
The city says it is a sandy colour.
The city of Burlington is looking for a third coyote connected to recent human attacks in south central Burlington.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Over the last several weeks, seven "unprovoked" attacks on humans have been reported to the city, and two coyotes connected to the attacks have been "eliminated," according to a city press release.
The attacks are the first reported cases of coyote attacks in Burlington. The city's Animal Services staff have been working with Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) and Certified Wildlife Control Professionals to track and eliminate the animals responsible.
Coyote "at-large"
Another coyote is "still at-large" and fits the description of "a smaller sandy-coloured coyote" from the sixth and seventh attacks on September 10 and September 17.
Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said they can "breathe a small sigh of relief" following the news of the second coyote's death and that their "thoughts continue to be with all the victims as they recover from these unprovoked attacks."
"None of us want to have to eliminate a wild animal, but we've learned that once animals lose their fear of humans, they can't re-learn it and they become a permanent danger to our community. We will not rest until public safety is restored in our community. It's critical that residents don't feed wildlife, intentionally or unintentionally, and properly dispose of food waste. We all need to do our part."
The city is asking residents to be "vigilant" near the areas of the attacks, which can be found on this map, and to report any coyote sightings.
Why are the attacks happening?
After speaking with the city of Burlington about the "family of aggressive coyotes," scientific and veterinary experts of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) believe the attacks are happening due to coyotes being fed by people and viewing them as a source to get food.
"When people feed coyotes, intentionally or unintentionally, coyotes become familiar with humans, are no longer afraid of humans and show more and more aggressive behaviour," explained the city.
"Once a coyote crosses the boundary of acceptable interaction with humans, the coyote must be eliminated for public safety reasons, due to a situation they did not initiate."
The city is advising anyone attacked by a coyote to "seek immediate medical attention and report the attack to the Halton Region Health Department and to the City of Burlington Animal Services at animalservices@burlington.ca or 905-335-3030."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.