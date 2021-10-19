Disney On Ice Is Coming To Toronto With Fiery Performances, Flying Chandeliers, Stilts & More
Here's how to get tickets.
If you have a Mickey Mouse-shaped hole in your heart from all of the Disney stores closing in Toronto, there is something coming up in the new year that could actually fill that void. Disney On Ice is hitting the ice at the Scotiabank Arena this coming January, and it could very well be the happiest place on Earth (or at least the 6ix for that period of time).
"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" will bring you on all sorts of magical quests with Mickey Mouse and the gang, as well as other Disney character classics from your favourite childhood movies.
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
Follow Mickey along as he and his squad search Captain Hook's treasure map for clues after he tries to steal Tinker Bell's magic. The Toy Story crew (Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie) will show off their teamwork as they recruit the iconic Green Army Men for a rescue mission in Andy's room.
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
And later on, you'll see cameos from Aladdin, the Little Mermaid, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
Moana will also be there to sail you to safety from the fiery wrath of Te Ka.
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
Frozen fans will get to journey to Arendelle and sing along with Elsa, while Coco fans will get taken to the magical Land of the Dead to dance with skeletons.
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.
"Disney On Ice" will be skating into Scotiabank Arena from January 28 to 30, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 26. "Disney On Ice" preferred customers can get exclusive access to the pre-sale, too.
Disney on Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
When: January 28 to 30, 2022, with a 7:00 p.m. event on the 28th, and showings at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on the 29th and 30th.
Address: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only will you get to chill with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck, you'll also get to see Disney legends from Toy Story, Peter Pan, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen, and Pixar's Coco.
