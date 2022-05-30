Famous Brampton-Based Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Was Reportedly Shot & Killed In India
He was reportedly killed this past weekend.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer and rapper well known for his Brampton come-up, was reportedly shot and killed this past Sunday while in Jawaharke Village in the Mansa district of Punjab, according to the Hindustan Times.
The 28-year-old artist came to Ontario as an international student to attend Humber College, according to CTV News, and soared in the music industry, dishing out hits like "So High," "Selfmade" and "B-Town."
Moose Wala was reportedly killed just a day after the government removed his security detail following a government vote to tackle "VIP culture" by removing security details for Punjab politicians, according to CTV News.
The singer dabbled in politics earlier this year and unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Punjab.
Reports from Hindustan Times say two other individuals were injured in the shooting and "more than 30 rounds were fired."
Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann tweeted condolences for the singer writing, "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."
I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022
Scarborough's Lilly Singh shared a heartfelt dedication to Moose Wala on her Instagram on Sunday calling his death "Absolutely devastating."
"To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, 'what song is that?!' Through his revolutionary music, he will live on," wrote Singh. "Beyond the care he had for his community, he created the soundtrack that made many of us feel seen, a perfect blend of hip hop, rap and folk music."
Toronto-born rapper Drake also shared condolences for the young star, posting a photo of Moose Wala to his Instagram story with the caption "RIP Moose."