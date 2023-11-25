13 Free Outdoor Skating Rinks In Toronto Where You Can Glide Into Winter
Lace up your skates! So many outdoor skating rinks in Toronto are opening soon, and you can glide across winding frozen trails and under glowing lights.
From the popular rink at Nathan Philips Square to the winding skating trail under the Bentway, Toronto skating rinks are reopening for the season soon, with many ready for skaters as early as November 25.
The best part is, all of these rinks offer free public skating, so it won't cost you a thing to enjoy this classic winter activity.
Sharpen those skates and bundle up — here are 13 outdoor skating rinks in Toronto to check out this season.
Greenwood Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 150 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Greenwood Park in Leslieville is home to the city's first covered ice rink, which allows for less snow build-up and better conditions overall.
There's also a winding, 215-metre pleasure ice skating trail located next to the rink.
The Bentway
When: Opening December 16, 2023
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bentway is an iconic spot for outdoor skating in Toronto.
Located under the Gardiner, the Bentway has a 220-metre figure-eight skating trail that opens in December.
The skating trail will have special opening hours for the holidays, as well as free rentals nights and skating lessons in the new year.
This winter, visitors will be able to skate under the magic of the Northern Lights with a soaring art installation of woven arches stretching above the trail inspired by the aurora borealis.
And on December 31, the Bentway will host a Polar Bear Skate, a winter tradition in which brave skaters are invited to strip down and skate the trail for a good cause.
Colonel Samuel Smith Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Colonel Samuel Smith Park is home to Toronto's first ice skating trail, which is a figure-eight-shaped track near the Power House Recreation Centre.
You'll have to bring your own skates as there are no skate rentals here, according to Destination Toronto, but the area's pretty winter scenery is definitely worth it.
High Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: High Park is home to two outdoor rinks that are managed by the City of Toronto.
Drop-in leisure skating is available here, as well as shinny for adults, children and youth.
There are also learn-to-skate programs available for both children and adults.
Evergreen Brick Works
When: Opening December 23, 2023
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque rink at the Evergreen Brick Works weaves through snow-covered gardens under exposed beams from the roof of the old brick factory.
The rink offers public skating and skating lessons for adults, youth and tots, as well as private lessons.
The rink is currently scheduled to start public skating on December 23, 2023. Those looking for lessons, however, can register online now.
Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 420 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in College Park, the Barbara Ann Scott Skating Trail makes for a nice alternative for skaters who want a downtown skating rink that's less busy than Nathan Philips Square.
The rink is located on Yonge Street just minutes from Yonge-Dundas Square, and is named after Barbara Ann Scott, the Canadian figure skater who won gold in the 1948 Olympic Games.
Trinity Bellwoods Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Trinity Bellwoods Park is a classic hangout spot in Toronto, and can also be your winter go-to thanks to its artificial ice rink.
The rink has leisure skates as well as drop-in shinny and learn-to-skate programs for adults and children.
Christie Pits Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 750 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Christie Pits Park in Koreatown is home to a well-maintained rink that offers leisure skating and shinny.
The rink's location offers a great view of the Toronto skyline while you're gliding across the ice.
McCowan District Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 150 McCowan Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: McCowan District Park in Scarborough is home to a large outdoor rink that offers supervised and unsupervised leisure skating as well as drop-in shinny.
The park also has a winding skating path about 1 kilometre in length for those who don't want to be confined to a rink.
Ledbury Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 160 Ledbury St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Close to Yorkdale Shopping Mall, Ledbury Park transforms its outdoor reflecting pool into a pretty, canal-like rink in the winter.
Located between Avenue Road and Bathurst Street, the rink offers leisure skating, with tons of space to glide across the ice.
There's also an indoor area here where you can put on your skates.
Nathan Philips Square
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic spot in the city transforms into a glittering skating rink in winter where you can glide in front of the Toronto sign and city hall buildings.
Skates are available to rent on-site, or you can bring your own. A DJ Skate Party will take place on December 2 in which skaters can glide to the beats of Canadian-Tamil artist Lady Pista.
In the square, you can also take in the Cavalcade of Lights, a free event that transforms City Hall and its surrounds into a dazzling wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights.
Mel Lastman Square
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 5100 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mel Lastman Square in North York is a beautiful park featuring a garden court, an outdoor amphitheatre, fountains and a reflecting pool.
In the winter, the pool is frozen to become an outdoor skating rink perfect for leisure skating.
Cedarvale Park
When: Opening November 25, 2023
Address: 443 Arlington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the St. Clair West neighbourhood, Cedarvale Park is home to a well-maintained outdoor artificial rink, as well as an indoor rink at the Phil White Arena.
The park is open for leisure skating as well as drop-in shinny for women, adults, and children.
Enjoy!