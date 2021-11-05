Trending Tags

IKEA Is Hiring All Across Ontario RN & They Offer So Many Employee Perks

It's more than just discounts on Swedish meatballs.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

IKEA is hiring a bunch of positions all across Ontario right now, and the jobs offer a whole lot more than just basic income.

According to the company's website, there are currently openings all across the province in spots including Ottawa, Burlington and North York.

Some open positions include restaurant co-worker, sales co-worker, customer service, and retail co-worker. Part-time and full-time spots are currently available.

If you join the team, all employees are offered a chance to attend various training programs and leadership opportunities. On top of that, employees will also get "co-worker discounts."

As if that wasn't enough, IKEA also offers its workers a unique pension program called "Tack!" that allows people to earn an extra contribution to their retirement fund after fives year of employment.

