Toronto’s New Caribbean-Inspired Restaurant Has Island Flavours & Tropical Vibes (PHOTOS)
You can dine like you're on an island vacay at this new restaurant in Toronto. Miss Likklemore's is a Caribbean-inspired restaurant that has just opened on King Street West, and if you're looking for tropical vibes and upscale dishes, then you'll want to check it out.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because the restaurant first operated as a pop-up on Queen Street West back in 2020. Now, the venue has a permanent location brought to life by restaurateur Hanif Harji of Scale Hospitality alongside partners Darren Hinds of The Good Son and Lonie Murdock, who are the original founders of the pop-up.
Exterior of Miss Likklemore's. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Miss Likklemore's officially opened on August 23, and you'll be swept away to an island resort as soon as you step inside. The restaurant boasts upscale dishes inspired by regions across the Caribbean and an intimate, relaxed atmosphere.
"Our mission was to honour and shine a bright light on the beauty of the Caribbean food and culture that we love and admire through fine fare, eclectic music, and an inviting room with relaxed but thoughtful service," Harji said in a press release.
From tropical drinks to sweet desserts and flavourful entrees, this new spot brings colourful island cuisine to the heart of Toronto, and here's a first look.
Bar area with dishes of garnish.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Space
Miss Likklemore's offers a tropical-like experience with a tone of sophistication. The interior is filled with earth-tones, wood panelling, and locally-sourced artisan tiles. The venue seats 65 people and includes a private private dining room and outdoor patio.
Private dining area.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A large window at the front of the venue breathes sunlight into the space, while the back section is bathed in warm light for a more intimate vibe. Curving booths and comfy benches line the walls, and a long bar stretches through the centre of the space.
Back section of the restaurant.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The exposed brick wall, boho light fixtures, and wicker chairs all add to the vacay feel of the place. The open-concept kitchen allows you to get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes meal prep. Much of the artwork and decor is inspired by or even comes from the tropics.
"Everything is reminiscent of something, but in the most beautiful way," Murdock explains. A large painting of her grandmother adorns the entranceway next to an elegant chandelier that sets the refined mood right off the bat.
Entranceway to the restaurant. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"It's a total experience, [...] I want you to walk in and just feel at home and very comfortable but also feel like 'wow, this is really something special and beautiful,'" Murdock says.
The Food
Created by Head Chef and partner Murdock along with Corporate Executive Chef Ted Corrado and Corporate Chef Zach Albertson, Miss Likklemore's menu is packed with island flavours.
The dishes are inspired by places across the Caribbean, from "countrysides to seasides," and you can expect authentic fare with an elevated, global twist.
Sea Bream Crudo.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can start your meal with the Sea Bream Crudo; a light dish featuring charred pineapple, pineapple ponzu, and sesame seeds. The Salt Cod Fritters are another delicious option when it comes to appetizers. These fluffy apps are served on vibrant corn aioli and boast a crunchy outer layer with a soft interior.
Salt Cod Fritters.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're looking to get your veggie fill, the Nuff Nuff Slaw consists of 23 ingredients and is bursting with fresh flavours.
Nuff Nuff Slaw.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
It just wouldn't be an island experience without some patties, and the Likkle Patties have a flakey shell with a warm, spiced filling that will take you to comfort food heaven. The Fried Rock Shrimp is another good app to try if you're a seafood fan.
Likkle Patties.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
When it comes to family-style plates, the Slow Braised Oxtail will melt in your mouth and boasts a harmony of flavours. The Whole Grilled Daily Fish is fresh and tasty, and really is "whole" (don't be alarmed by its head).
Slow Braised Oxtail.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Miss Edna's Jerk Chicken is crisp and packed with spices. The dish is served with a rosemary sprig that's lit on fire right at your table.
Miss Edna's Jerk Chicken.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
When it comes time for dessert, you'll want to find room for Miss Paula's Carrot Cake. The moist dish comes with cream cheese, candied ginger, and walnut crumble, and you can further the tropical vibes by enjoying it with a side of dessert rum.
Miss Paula's Carrot Cake.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Drinks
It just isn't an island getaway without some boozy drinks, and the cocktail selection at Miss Likklemore's will transport you to a sandy beach.
Three cocktails at the bar.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Sweet Ting is like sipping on summer. This bright pink drink features watermelon and vodka, and is served with a salted watermelon slice on top for a sweet and salty finish.
Boasty is full of freshness, and is made with rum, green chartreuse, lemon juice, mint, and sugar cane.
Sweet Ting.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A highlight of the cocktail selection is Likklemore's Punch. The drink is the restaurant's unique take on an authentic island rum punch. It consists of spiced rum, lemon juice, lime juice, agave nectar, and angostura bitters. The nutmeg flavours give this cocktail a warm and comforting feel.
Likklemore's Punch.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The restaurant also offers a rum selection with over 100 varieties as well as wine and beer.
