Jacob Hoggard Reportedly Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault & Could Face Over 2 Years In Jail
The former Hedley singer was acquitted on two other charges.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard was reportedly found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm and might face more than two years in prison.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Sunday, June 5, CBC News reports that the 37-year-old singer was found guilty of raping a 24-year-old Ottawa woman back in 2016 but was acquitted on charges of groping and sexually assaulting a teenage fan.
Hoggard had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference, Global News reports, which is a charge that refers to sexually touching someone who is under 16.
Throughout the trial, the defence reportedly argued that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the two complainants and that the groping had never happened. But, the prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly raped both of them in separate incidents in 2016 and molested the underaged teen after a Hedley concert when she was 15.
Per CTV News Toronto, Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts told the court that stricter bail conditions would be given to Hoggard and that he will likely spend more than a couple of years in jail.
A bail hearing is scheduled for the former Canadian Idol contestant on June 6, and a sentencing hearing is set for sometime this summer.
Hoggard's statement when the allegations were made
In February 2018, after CBC broke the news of an Ottawa woman alleging the musician raped her, Hoggard addressed the allegations. In a statement posted on Twitter, Hoggard said he "never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour" ever in his life, but admitted that he had objectified women throughout his career.
"The way I've treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all woman who are degraded by this type of behaviour. I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry" Hoggard said.
A few days later, on March 2, Hoggard followed up and said the allegation "is startling and categorically untrue," after CBC reportedly told the singer another alleged victim had come forward.
"It devastates me to know somebody feels differently after entirely consensual sex. Nothing will change the fact that I did not sexually assault her or anyone."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.