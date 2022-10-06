Ontario Woman Reportedly Suing Jacob Hoggard For $2.8M Following Sexual Assault Conviction
The Ottawa woman is reportedly suing for emotional, physical and mental damages.
An Ottawa woman is reportedly suing Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard for $2.8 million, according to a draft claim acquired by CTV News Toronto.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In June 2022, the singer was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman back in 2016. In the same trial, he was found not guilty of groping and assaulting a teen.
In her claim, the Ottawa woman says the assault left her unable to finish her education and affected her mental, emotional and physical well-being.
According to CTV News Toronto, the draft claim reads, "The plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer physical, emotional and mental pain and suffering and a loss of enjoyment of life."
"The life of the plaintiff was fundamentally and forever changed by the above-noted behaviour."
In the claim, the woman recounts meeting Hoggard at a WE Day event and later met up with him at the Thompson Hotel in November 2016, where she says Hoggard rapped her in a hotel room.
The statement details that Hoggard allegedly "choked, slapped, and spit on her" and "dragged her on the floor by her legs," according to CTV News Toronto,
According to the draft claim, Hoggard was able to "facilitate" these acts by engaging "in a pattern of behaviour that was intended to make the plaintiff feel that her safety was in jeopardy."
Hoggard's criminal defence lawyer Megan Savard told Narcity, "Mr. Hoggard learned of the lawsuit from the media. It has not yet been served on him. We will address its impact on the criminal matter today in court."
Hoggard is attending a sentencing hearing today and could potentially face up to 10 years in jail, according to CP24.
According to CTV News Toronto, Hoggard is facing an additional sexual assault charge regarding an alleged incident in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.