jacob hoggard

Hedley's Jacob Hoggard Reportedly Can't Have A Passport & His Bail Conditions Are Strict

He's only allowed to travel to Toronto for his court hearings.

Toronto Associate Editor
Hedley's Jacob Hoggard.

Hedley's Jacob Hoggard.

Jason Lee Pack | Dreamstime

Hedley's former lead singer Jacob Hoggard was reportedly given strict bail conditions following his verdict over the weekend.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

On June 5, Hoggard was found guilty of raping a 24-year-old Ottawa woman back in 2016, CBC News reports. The 37-year-old singer was acquitted on his two other charges of sexually assaulting and groping a teenage fan when she was 15 at the time.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference, according to Global News.

On Monday, June 6, Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts ordered bail conditions for Hoggard, according to CTV News Toronto.

Under them, Hoggard is reportedly barred from leaving the country as he can't have a passport and has to stay in B.C. unless he has a scheduled court appearance in Toronto.

Hoggard also has to follow a strict curfew where he has to remain at his Vancouver home (or another pre-approved address with one of his sureties) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with random virtual check-ins. The only exceptions are when there's a family emergency or if he has an approved commitment.

On top of this, his wife, Rebekah Asselstine, reportedly has to give a $200,000 pledge to make sure that the singer follows all of his bail conditions.

Hoggard will be back in court this coming Friday at 2:15 p.m. for his sentencing date to be set, which is reportedly expected to happen sometime in the summer.

Per Canada's Criminal Code, a sexual assault conviction has a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. If the complainant is under 16, though, it could be a life sentence.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

