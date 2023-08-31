Jays Care Foundation Is Giving Away 77 Early Birds Prizes & Here’s How You Can Enter
Ready to swing for the fences?
Jays Care Foundation's Super September 50/50 draw is here, and it promises to be historic. We're not merely discussing the largest projected jackpot in MLB history (yes, projected to surpass last year’s whopping $3.9 million take-home prize). We're honouring the Blue Jays' inaugural 1977 season with 77 early bird prizes worth over $130K. From luxurious vacations to a year's supply of groceries, the rewards are tempting.
Eager for these exceptional prizes? Purchase by September 8, 12 p.m. ET, to maximize your chances. Prizes include stunning getaways to Punta Cana, golfing adventures in Banff, and exhilarating MLB weekends.
Bonus: Jays Care is introducing an online-exclusive offer: 600 tickets for just $200 — their most attractive deal ever!
Super September 50/50
Prizes: 77 early bird prizes (over $130,000 in prizes)
When: August 31 - October 1
Why You Should Enter: Your ticket purchase not only puts you in the running for these prizes but also supports youth programs nationwide. Secure your tickets at bluejays.com/5050.
Step up to the plate, Toronto, and you can make this September truly SUPER! Make your move and buy your tickets now for a chance to win. You might just score the biggest win of your life.
Participants must be of age to enter and be legal residents of Canada. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.