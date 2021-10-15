Niagara's New Food Festival Will Have A Massive DIY Caesar Bar With Over 180 Ingredients
The bar will be so big, it might set a Guinness World Record.
A new winter food and drink festival is coming to Niagara, and if you like caesars, you'll definitely want to go.
SIP! Niagara is running from December 4 to 5, and you can enjoy treats and beverages from a variety of wineries, restaurants, and distilleries.
The event will also feature an enormous "Craft Your Own Caesar" bar with over 180 ingredients to choose from. At over 200 feet, it aims to set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest caesar bar.
In addition to food and drinks, there will be live entertainment, a Holiday Market Pop-Up, a tropical drinks station, ice carving, and more.
Niagara will also be hosting its annual Christmas Market and lights festival, so there are lots of things to enjoy this snowy season.
SIP! Niagara
Price: Free admission
When: December 4-5, 2021
Address: 4890 Victoria Ave. N., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment at this new winter festival, which might just be home to the world's largest caesar bar.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.