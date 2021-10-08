Trending Tags

Noise Radar Cameras Could Be Used On Toronto Roads To Crack Down On Loud Drivers

Noise complaints are on the rise.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Toronto could be getting noise radar cameras in response to a recent spike in complaints about loud drivers, so it might be time to replace that faulty muffler.

The motion, which was brought forth by Councillor Ana Bailao, argues that the city's noisy driver problem requires innovative and effective solutions while citing Paris' decision to pilot an automated noise radar system back in 2019.

"Many vehicles operate at night in communities where their excessive noise interferes with people who are trying to sleep. These loud vehicles are often also operating at speeds that are excessive and dangerous," an excerpt from the proposal reads.

"The proposed automated testing system would automatically detect, identify and then issue fines/tickets to vehicles making excessive noise in residential communities," it adds.

CBC also reported that general noise complaints appear to be going on an upward trend in Toronto shooting up from 12,997 to 18,177 in 2018 to 2019.

While the motion has been deemed urgent by the Chair, CBC reports that a report will be delivered to the council in early 2022.

