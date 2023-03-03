Oakville Teacher Blasted Online For Wearing Breasts Is No Longer Teaching At The School
The teacher claims that her breasts are natural.
A teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who received a lot of attention last fall for wearing what looked to be large prosthetic breasts in the classroom is no longer teaching at the school.
A Halton District School Board (HDSB) spokesperson told CP24 that the teacher isn't currently working there and that the position ending is a "personnel matter."
"While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the HDSB. We continue to support the teacher in partnership with OSSTF," said the HDSB spokesperson.
Photos and videos of the teacher, identified as Kayla Lemieux, were posted online in September 2022 and drew national controversy over whether the teacher's appearance – large breasts with protruding nipples and tight sweaters – were appropriate for school.
Ontario's Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, recently told the Toronto Star that the Halton school board "abdicated" their responsibility to students after he previously urged the Ontario College of Teachers to look into the situation.
"It's unacceptable and an abdication of responsibility of the school board for not defending and upholding the interests of children," said Leece.
Several bomb threats have been made against the school, and a student previously told the Star that they are "constantly in fear" of being attacked.
In November 2022, a report was presented to HDSB by the Superintendent of Human Resources and Director of Education to evaluate whether or not a dress code for staff members could be implemented, and the report found that it would be a "considerable liability."
However, the HDSB decided to ask staff members to create a "professionalism policy" after receiving negative feedback, CP24 reports.
The school board released a draft of the professionalism policy reaffirming "existing expectations regarding staff professionalism" last week, which left some parents frustrated due to its lack of specific rules.
Photos claimed to be depicting Lemieux without her blonde wig and prosthetic breasts, wearing men's clothing, were recently captured by the New York Post.
However, she denied that the photos were of her and said her breasts are real and the product of a health condition.
Lemieux told the New York Post that she is an intersex person who spent most of her life presenting as a male and that she began hormone replacement therapy in 2021.
She claimed to suffer from a condition called gigantomastia – although she couldn't provide proof to the publication.
"It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it," Lemieux said.
Narcity reached out to HDSB and Lecce for comment but didn't receive a response in time for publication.