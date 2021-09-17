Trending Tags

Ontario Child Under 10 With COVID-19 Dies & Doctor Calls It 'Rare' & 'Tragic'

The child had underlying health conditions.

A child under the age of 10 with COVID-19 has died, according to Waterloo's medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

"Today I am very sad to report the death of a young child under the age of 10 due to COVID-19," said Wang in a COVID-19 community update on Friday.

Wang clarified that "The child had underlying health conditions. There were no school-related or child-care-related exposures in this case."

"This is a rare but tragic circumstance and a devastating reminder of the serious nature of this virus. This is a heartbreaking loss and I wish to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones."

Children under the age of 12 are currently not eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

