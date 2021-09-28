Trending Tags

EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

Ontario Home For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie But Is Only $280K

Is the price worth the haunted vibes?

Ontario Home For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie But Is Only $280K
Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

An Ontario home for sale just popped up on the market at a surprisingly reasonable price, but it will need a lot of work before becoming move-in ready.

925 Highway 593 in Devon, Ontario, is a sprawling three-bedroom and one-bathroom home that looks like something straight out of a horror movie.

Located through a gate and down a beaten road, you might just be the star of the next Paranormal Activity.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

The 1050 square foot property is impressively vast, sitting on nearly 100 acres of land.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

However, the home's interior is in real rough shape which only adds to the eerie atmosphere.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

Thankfully, the creepy estate isn't super isolated with a grocery store and school within a five-minute walking distance.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

However, its truly haunting aesthetic only gets worse the more you explore it.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

Overall, the home is best suited for anyone looking for a real estate project or a big plot of land.

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

Haunting Ontario Home

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

Price: $279,900

Address: 925 Highway 593, Devon, ON

Description: A fixer-upper on a huge plot of land.

View Here

