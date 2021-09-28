Ontario Home For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie But Is Only $280K
Is the price worth the haunted vibes?
An Ontario home for sale just popped up on the market at a surprisingly reasonable price, but it will need a lot of work before becoming move-in ready.
925 Highway 593 in Devon, Ontario, is a sprawling three-bedroom and one-bathroom home that looks like something straight out of a horror movie.
Located through a gate and down a beaten road, you might just be the star of the next Paranormal Activity.
The 1050 square foot property is impressively vast, sitting on nearly 100 acres of land.
However, the home's interior is in real rough shape which only adds to the eerie atmosphere.
Thankfully, the creepy estate isn't super isolated with a grocery store and school within a five-minute walking distance.
However, its truly haunting aesthetic only gets worse the more you explore it.
Overall, the home is best suited for anyone looking for a real estate project or a big plot of land.
Haunting Ontario Home
Price: $279,900
Address: 925 Highway 593, Devon, ON
Description: A fixer-upper on a huge plot of land.