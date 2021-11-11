Trending Tags

Ontario Is Set To Get Rid Of Applied & Academic Streams For Grade 9 Students Next Year

The choice between streams will no longer be a thing. 📝

Ontario Is Set To Get Rid Of Applied & Academic Streams For Grade 9 Students Next Year
@slecce | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Ontario students going into Grade 9 won't have to make the choice between academic or applied streams anymore starting next year.

Calls to put an end to the discriminatory nature between the selection of streams have been circulating for a while, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously said the government was working on removing them.

Lecce stressed to the Toronto Star last year that it is one of the few "systematic, racist, discriminatory practices" in Ontario's schools.

"Our government has continuously taken action to remove barriers for all students, including racialized children in Ontario," Lecce told Narcity via email.

"We will continue to take action to lift up all students, with an ambitious plan to support better pathways to the skilled trades, post-secondary, and good-paying jobs."

Typically, Grade 9 students would choose between going with classic classes like math, science, and English, or focusing on more practical, hands-on classes.

In a memo, it was confirmed that all subjects for Grade 9 students will now be offered under the same stream for September 2022.

These new changes will affect French, English, science, and Canadian geography classes.

The Ministry of Education is planning on providing more materials for the next school year that will help Grade10 students transition from de-streamed to streamed classes at school.

Earlier this year, Ontario announced that they're modernizing math for Grade 9 students where they will get to learn how to be financially literate (meaning they will actually get to learn how to pay off a mortgage and how to pay off your taxes), how to code, and other practical and real-world applications for mathematical skills.

The Ontario government also recently revealed that all students will have access to free period products over the next three years at their schools' washrooms.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

