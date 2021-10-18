Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario's 'Rattiest' Places Have Just Been Revealed & Even Smaller Cities Are On The List

Is your city ratty?

Ontario's 'Rattiest' Places Have Just Been Revealed & Even Smaller Cities Are On The List
Stillwords | Dreamstime, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

You may have loved them in Cinderella, but if you've recently seen a rat in your home, you may not be their biggest fan.

Orkin Canada just released the 25 "rattiest" cities in Ontario based on the number of residential and commercial rat and mice treatments from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, performed in each city.

Orkin Canada is a pest control company, and according to a press release, Toronto is the rattiest city in Ontario, followed by Mississauga and Scarborough.

While some big cities made the top of the list, even smaller cities seem to have their fair share of rats. Spots like Concord and Woodstock also made the top 25 list.

According to Orkin Canada, here at the 25 "rattiest" cities in Ontario:

  1. Toronto
  2. Mississauga
  3. Scarborough
  4. Ottawa
  5. North York
  6. Etobicoke
  7. Richmond Hill
  8. Brampton
  9. London
  10. Oshawa
  11. Markham
  12. Burlington
  13. Oakville
  14. Windsor
  15. Hamilton
  16. Thornhill
  17. Pickering
  18. Barrie
  19. Sudbury
  20. Cambridge
  21. Concord
  22. Woodstock
  23. St. Catharines
  24. Ajax
  25. Kitchener

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.