Ontario's 'Rattiest' Places Have Just Been Revealed & Even Smaller Cities Are On The List
Is your city ratty?
You may have loved them in Cinderella, but if you've recently seen a rat in your home, you may not be their biggest fan.
Orkin Canada just released the 25 "rattiest" cities in Ontario based on the number of residential and commercial rat and mice treatments from August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021, performed in each city.
Orkin Canada is a pest control company, and according to a press release, Toronto is the rattiest city in Ontario, followed by Mississauga and Scarborough.
While some big cities made the top of the list, even smaller cities seem to have their fair share of rats. Spots like Concord and Woodstock also made the top 25 list.
According to Orkin Canada, here at the 25 "rattiest" cities in Ontario:
- Toronto
- Mississauga
- Scarborough
- Ottawa
- North York
- Etobicoke
- Richmond Hill
- Brampton
- London
- Oshawa
- Markham
- Burlington
- Oakville
- Windsor
- Hamilton
- Thornhill
- Pickering
- Barrie
- Sudbury
- Cambridge
- Concord
- Woodstock
- St. Catharines
- Ajax
- Kitchener
