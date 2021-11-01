Trending Tags

Ontario’s Ski Snow Valley Has 13 Giant Snow Tubing Slides You Can Try This Winter (VIDEO)

It is only one hour from Toronto!

Ontario’s Ski Snow Valley Has 13 Giant Snow Tubing Slides You Can Try This Winter (VIDEO)
@skisnowvalley | Instagram

Only one hour from Toronto, you can try 13 snow tubing slides at Ski Snow Valley.

Unlike the snowy slopes you used to slide down as a kid, these tubing lanes are over ten stories tall and make for a thrilling ride!

Plus, there is no need to drag the tube and hike to the top, as they have convenient lifts that will pull you up the hill.

So you can focus on just having fun with your friends. With so many slides next to each other, you can race each other to the bottom.

Tickets start at $20 per person for two hours of unlimited rides, and you'll need to reserve a timeslot online.

Ski Snow Valley

Price: $20+ per person

When: December (exact date TBA as it depends on the weather)

Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

