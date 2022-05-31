Oshawa’s Getting A New Costco Location & There Are So Many Member Perks
Keep your eyes peeled for the opening-week savings.
If you suddenly felt your Costco membership card burning red hot in your pocket, that's because a warehouse is about to open up near you. Okay, the cards don't do that but get yours ready anyway (or sign up for a membership ASAP) because a shiny new Costco is coming to North Oshawa next week.
"What?" you say. "But Oshawa already has a Costco!"
Well, now there will be two — and you definitely won’t want to miss the grand opening. Located at 100 Windfields Farm Drive East, the warehouse is set to open on June 9. Plus, the brand-spanking-new gas station there is already open and serving members.
It's a great time to be a Costco member in Oshawa. Not just because the new warehouse will be super convenient, but also because a grand opening means a week of special savings and limited-quantity items members won't find anywhere else.
This time, there will be 83" LG TVs, Blundstone boots, electric tricycles, PS5 Horizon bundles, inflatable hot tubs and more — including 4-pound teddy-shaped banks filled to the brim with sour bears.
Half the fun (or more) of going to Costco is getting to hunt for treasures. This could mean anything from amazing prices, like $250 off a Samsung Soundbar; unique finds, like this water bottle with a removable bowl for your pup; or a 6-kilogram wheel of raclette (because you deserve it).
If you take your treasure hunt online, you can find thousands more cool things like this Ninja Creami ice-cream maker, a TV wall mount that can point in all directions, or 240 dishwasher tablets (enough for the whole year, pretty much). You can even have your online order delivered, thanks to Instacart.
The new gas station uses the same approach as the Costco warehouse to offer members better prices on gas than they're likely to find anywhere else. These days, that's a huge win.
Of course, to take advantage of all these perks, you need to be a Costco member. It's not just about saving money on a robot vacuum cleaner either. A Costco membership gives you access to warehouses all around the world and super-convenient services like their gas stations, tire centres, optical centres and pharmacies.
