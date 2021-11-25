Trending Tags

Pearson Will Have A Direct Route To Yellowknife & Then Whitehorse For The 1st Time Ever

They'll be taking off next spring! ✈️🏔

Pearson Airport Will Have Direct Flights To Whitehorse & Yellowknife For The 1st Time Ever
Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime, Air North, Yukon's Airline | Facebook

Attention to all Toronto Pearson Airport travellers: a new direct route is taking off next year and it will bring you right into the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

On November 25, Yukon's Airline, Air North, announced that it will be expanding and putting down Toronto as part of its seasonal route network.

As of May 10, 2022, flights will fly out twice a week to Yellowknife and then Whitehorse. On top of that, these flights will be available all throughout the summer as Pearson Airport passengers have up until the very end of September to visit these destinations.

"As we look towards economic recovery in the Yukon and the Northwest Territories over the coming years, it has become evident to us that another connection to central Canada is going to be essential," Air North's President and CEO, Joe Sparling, said in the announcement. "Having a direct flight to Canada's economic hub will kickstart opportunity for both territories."

These flights are apparently making history, too. According to the airline, this will be the first time Toronto will ever have a direct scheduled route heading right into Whitehorse or Yellowknife.

That being said, flights to Ontario aren't new to Air North, as they've been running seasonal service out of Ottawa since 2014 and chartered flights were available in the 6ix.

"The launch of this service marks a historic milestone for Toronto Pearson and Air North," COO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Craig Bradbrook said.

Tickets for these flights are already available for booking.

