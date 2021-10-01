Peter Nygard Was Just Charged By Toronto Police For Multiple Counts Of Sexual Assault
The former fashion exec is also facing forcible confinement charges.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Finnish-Canadian former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing multiple charges by Toronto Police Service.
In a press release on October 1, TPS announced that members of the Sex Crimes - Human Trafficking Enforcement Team secured an arrest warrant for the 80-year-old. This was part of a case that's been under investigation for years and involves multiple historic sexual assault accusations.
From October 1987 to March 2006, Nygard has been accused on various occasions of sexually assaulting women as well as forcibly confining some of them. Toronto Police charged Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.
He's also facing charges in the Southern District of New York, CBC News reports, and in the U.S. he is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
Nygard has reportedly signed a consent form agreeing to be extradited to the U.S. and face his charges down there, but in order for that to happen, Canada's justice minister has to greenlight this decision.