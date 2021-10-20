Trending Tags

Police Charged 6 People In Ontario For Jointly Growing Over 21,000 Illegal Weed Plants

In this episode of "Breaking Bud"...

Police Charged 6 People In Ontario For Jointly Growing Over 21,000 Illegal Weed Plants
Ontario Provincial Police | Handout

Six people were charged under the Cannabis Act for having over 21,000 illegal cannabis plants and over 181 kilograms of processed illegal weed.

According to police, the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PFJCET) searched two greenhouse locations and two residences in Vineland and St. Catharines on October 14.

Ontario Provincial Police | Handout

The police seized more than $22 million in illegal cannabis.

Six people with ages ranging from 34 to 67 were charged under the Cannabis Act with possession with the purpose of trafficking and harvesting cannabis in a place that is not their dwelling.

Xiaoqian Wang, Xiao Chen, Erxiang Sun, Ming Hua Xue, Xiaping Lin and Qiangzheng Sun are all scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on December 23.

Under the Cannabis Act, Canadian adults are allowed to cultivate up to four weed plants per household (not per person.) The Ontario government also added that you can only grow your own cannabis plants for personal use, and with starting material that is bought from the Ontario Cannabis Store or another authorized retailer.

