Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
things to do in toronto

Porsche Is Bringing A Huge New Attraction To Toronto With A Racetrack, Hotel & Concerts

You won't need to own a Porsche to take one for a spin. 🚗

Porsche Is Bringing A Huge New Attraction To Toronto With A Racetrack, Hotel & Concerts
PorscheCanada | Twitter

Calling all gearheads in Ontario: Luxury vehicle brand Porsche is creating an experience centre just outside Toronto, and it sounds like it'll be off-the-charts fun.

On November 3, Porsche Canada announced that they're projected to open an Experience Centre in Pickering by 2024, and it's going to be a park with several attractions. It'll be the 10th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) to open worldwide.

According to a press release, visitors will be able to enjoy a hands-on Porsche experience with the help of instructors. PEC Toronto will be situated on a 20-acre site and is expected to become a big tourist destination.

The site already has a casino and will eventually have a concert venue, a sprawling 400,000 square feet of shopping space, a 2-kilometre driving circuit, a variety of food and gaming options, a Porsche shop and a luxurious 300-room hotel.

Plus, car enthusiasts will be able to check out Porsche's historic exhibition vehicles for some vintage vibes.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Place's Cinesphere Is Opening For The First Time Since 2020 With An Epic IMAX Show

Tickets are already on sale!

@oh.she.focused | Instagram

Ontario Place's Cinesphere is finally reopening for the first time since September 2020, and you'll be able to watch an epic new IMAX show.

On November 5, the Cinesphere will be kicking off its new season with Eternals: The IMAX Experience.*

Keep Reading Show less

A Free Bunny Adoption Event Is Happening In Toronto This Weekend & Their Bios Are Everything

One bun is actually called Flo Rida.

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region, City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

If you're looking for a sweet little pet but are waiting until your next paycheck before you consider adoption, the City of Toronto has got you covered with the newest bunny adoption event where you can get a rabbit for free.

On October 19, Toronto Animal Services tweeted that they're waiving the adoption fees for their floppy-eared friends on October 23 and 24. The adoption fee for rabbits is typically $40.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat

Because you're never too old for Halloween!

@alexandra_therealtor | Instagram, @brickskitchen | Instagram

Halloween is just around the bend, and while trick-or-treating may be off the table, there are still lots of other activities you can enjoy around Toronto.

From haunted houses to less-terrifying events like pumpkin patches, you can celebrate the spookiest time of the year at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Keep Reading Show less