Porsche Is Bringing A Huge New Attraction To Toronto With A Racetrack, Hotel & Concerts
You won't need to own a Porsche to take one for a spin. 🚗
Calling all gearheads in Ontario: Luxury vehicle brand Porsche is creating an experience centre just outside Toronto, and it sounds like it'll be off-the-charts fun.
On November 3, Porsche Canada announced that they're projected to open an Experience Centre in Pickering by 2024, and it's going to be a park with several attractions. It'll be the 10th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) to open worldwide.
According to a press release, visitors will be able to enjoy a hands-on Porsche experience with the help of instructors. PEC Toronto will be situated on a 20-acre site and is expected to become a big tourist destination.
The site already has a casino and will eventually have a concert venue, a sprawling 400,000 square feet of shopping space, a 2-kilometre driving circuit, a variety of food and gaming options, a Porsche shop and a luxurious 300-room hotel.
Plus, car enthusiasts will be able to check out Porsche's historic exhibition vehicles for some vintage vibes.