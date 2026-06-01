Torontonians finally found out what was inside that mysterious gift at The Well
A refreshing Sicilian escape from Sanpellegrino was delivered downtown. 🍑🍋
Ever since this beautifully wrapped Sanpellegrino-branded gift appeared on May 27, visitors to The Well have been trying to figure out what exactly was going on.
It stayed wrapped, but people passing by noticed sounds of the Italian coast coming from inside. This, plus the promise of something "Made with Love, From Italy," was all they had to go on.
Turns out, hiding inside was a stunning coastal destination and a taste of Southern Italy.
On Saturday, May 30, the mysterious container opened into a sun-drenched, immersive Sicilian escape, and from inside the 20-foot gift emerged a world of vibrant citrus groves, a live DJ set and the unmistakable buzz of Italian summer.
And right there in the heart of Toronto at The Well, Sanpellegrino introduced Canada to CIAO!, a new kind of flavoured sparkling water from Sanpellegrino.
Visitors sampled the new flavours — Blood Orange, Peach, Lime, and Cherry – each made with just a dash of real fruit juice, a pinch of Sicilian salt and 15 calories or less per can, while checking out live music, photo moments and other Italy-inspired experiences throughout the weekend.
Visitors enjoy the Sanpellegrino Ciao! pop-up experience in Toronto.Courtesy of Sanpellegrino
While the live DJ kept the vibes high, guests stopped for personalized postcards created by a live artist, a vintage Piaggio sampling truck and photos with a classic Vespa.
The pop-up brought a taste of Southern Italy to downtown Toronto and gave visitors a first look at Sanpellegrino's newest sparkling water just in time for summer.
If you missed the installation at The Well, you can still find your new favourite Sicilian holiday in a can coast-to-coast at major retailers including Loblaw, Walmart, Metro, Sobeys, and Amazon.
Whether you are relaxing at home or enjoying a sunny park day, follow @sanpellegrinoca to stay plugged into the latest flavour drops and learn more about Sanpellegrino CIAO! on their website.