Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for rent

The Cheapest Place To Rent In Ontario Actually Dropped In Price This Month

You might want to relocate if you're looking to save.

The Cheapest Place To Rent In Ontario Actually Dropped In Price This Month
Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

Housing prices are unattainable for most people at the moment, and those who can't buy must rent (or live with their parents.) Unfortunately, renting in Ontario also isn't always the easiest on a person's wallet.

Zumper released its Canadian Rent report on December 15, and while some Ontario markets like Toronto shot up, Ontario's cheapest rent shot down.

A one-bedroom apartment in Windsor, Ontario, has gone down 3.4% in price to a median price of $1,150, according to Zumper, while a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto has gone up 2.8% to $1,850.

Although despite Windsor's rental price decline, the report says, "rental demand in the bigger metropolitan cities has returned with full force as many renters may be trying to snag apartments before prices climb even more."

A one-bedroom apartment in Toronto has even "reached its highest price point since November 2020, signaling a clear rebound in this rental market."

Barrie and Ottawa have seen an increase in the rental price for one-bedroom apartments, with Barrie increasing by 4.9% to $1,700 and Ottawa climbing by 1.4% to $1,500.

"The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country" and creates a median rental price in 24 of the most populated metropolitan cities.

According to the report, Windsor is the 17th cheapest listed city to rent an apartment in Canada at the moment.

The five cheapest cities to rent a one-bedroom in Ontario are as follows:

  1. Windsor, ON, $1,150
  2. London, ON, $1,280
  3. Kingston, ON, $1,340
  4. Hamilton, ON, $1,450
  5. St. Catharines, ON, $1,460
From Your Site Articles

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate

Thoughtful, useful and cute? Yes, please. 🙌

Pretty Clean Shop, The RE Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for thoughtful gifts to finish up your holiday shopping, you can find a bunch of really cute stuff from local businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well

You can make up to $100K without a diploma! 💸

Boonsom | Dreamtime

Trying to find a job that earns you a living wage, especially one that doesn't require a degree, isn't always easy. But you can find some pretty sweet gigs if you know where to look.

The City of Toronto, for example, actually has a bunch of open positions for individuals who opted out of the student loan club before hopping into the workforce.

Keep Reading Show less

Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant

Because everyone has their spot.

@abbikadar | Instagram, @jessikavioletfox | Instagram

Dating during lockdown was a challenge for many, and when restrictions lifted couples were itching to cozy up together for romantic meals across the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less

This Trashy Raccoon Mug Is What Every Torontonian Needs In Their Stocking This Holiday

A little appreciation for Toronto's unofficial mascot, please. 🦝

Moss Garden Home

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Besides being the capital of Ontario, Toronto is (unofficially) the raccoon capital of the world. People in the 6ix sure love to hate those adorable little trash pandas.

Keep Reading Show less