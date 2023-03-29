There's A Huge College Basketball Viewing Party In Toronto This Weekend & Here Are The Details
It'll be a total slam dunk.
Calling all avid sports fans and enthusiasts. You're invited to one of North America's biggest sporting events of the season to honour the excitement of college basketball.
Every March, great players come out to showcase their talents in the biggest college basketball tournament of the year, and PROLINE+ — Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation's (OLG) online sportsbook — and Real Sports (RS) are now elevating your sports-watching experience.
Come Saturday, April 1, you'll have the chance to create some lasting memories by getting closer to the action through PROLINE+ and RS' college basketball viewing party. Come see who will be headed to the National Championship Game at RS in downtown Toronto!
RS has officially partnered with PROLINE+ as its exclusive sports betting partner to give fans a one-stop-shop experience. Watch the final four college basketball games live on a supersized 39-foot HD screen.
The viewing party will be open to the public and feature a 100-foot bar, DJ booth and plenty of top-notch giveaways too.
If you're 19 years of age or older and plan on sports betting, remember by making a bet on PROLINE+ you'll be playing for Ontario, with 100% of profits reinvested in the province.
Since its inception (which was almost 50 years ago!), OLG has provided Ontario with over $56 billion for essential programs and services like hospitals, education, amateur sports and charities.
OLG proudly supports positive play and is committed to keeping the fun in the game. If you've never bet on sports before but you're interested in trying it ahead of the main event, you can learn more about how it works on PlaySmart.ca.
PlaySmart.ca is a globally recognized responsible gambling program for facts, tools and advice so you can learn how to play safely and with confidence.
And if you're still feeling a tingly sports itch you need to scratch, PROLINE+ and RS have got you covered with even more upcoming events, including watch parties for Toronto baseball's home opener on April 11 and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs starting the week of April 17.
To attend any of PROLINE+ and RS' events, be sure to book a reservation at RS either online or by phone.
With the final games of the college basketball season quickly approaching, you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to snag yourself some sweet seats to watch all the action unfold live.
PROLINE+ college basketball viewing party at Real Sports
When: April 1, 2023, 5 p.m. until the games are over
What: College basketball viewing party at Real Sports
Address: 15 York St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Watch the last four college basketball teams battle it out live on a 39-foot HD big screen, place bets on your favourite team and enter for your chance to win tons of giveaways.
To learn more about PROLINE+, check out OLG's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
Must be 19 years of age or older and a resident of Ontario located in the province to register and play on PROLINE+. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.