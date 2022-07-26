These Ontario Regions Recorded The Highest COVID-19 Rates In The Province This Month
Southern parts of the province dominated.
Ontario COVID-19 restrictions being almost non-existent this summer might be causing the virus to take a backseat in some people's minds. However, the province's public health unit tracker tells a different story.
According to Public Health Ontario, the province recorded 20,036 new cases in just the past two weeks, bringing the overall total cases to 1,350,212 with 50,893 hospitalizations and 13,531 deaths.
The region putting up the biggest COVID-19 numbers is Toronto Public Health, which recorded 4,793 cases in the last 14 days, marking its current rate per 100,000 cases at 160.4 infections.
The second highest number of cases was recorded within the York Regional Health district, recording 1,848 cases in the last 14 days, marking its rate per 100,000 at 154.0 infections.
The GTA remains a hot spot for the virus, with the third most affected region being Peel Public Health, recording 1,762 cases in the last 14 days, with its rate per 100,000 sitting at 112.7.
Ottawa Public Health is recording the highest numbers outside of southern Ontario, with 1,337 documented in the last 14 days, marking its rate per 100,000 at 128.2.
In terms of rates, the highest rate of infection per 100,000, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health has a considerable lead with a rate of 202.2. A little further behind, the City of Hamilton shows a rate of 186.2 infections per 100,000. Just above Toronto in rates, we can also find Eastern Ontario Health Unit at 164.0 and Porcupine Health Unit with 161.2 per 100,000.
On the other side of the spectrum, Timiskaming Health Unit is the closest Ontario region to flexing no COVID-19 cases, with a mere 38 cases recorded in the last 14 days, marking its rate per 100,000 at just 112.1. As for the lowest rate in the province, Grey Bruce Health Unit takes the cake with a meagre 53.4 infections per 100,000.
So, if you're living unvaccinated in the GTA because you think that COVID-19 is over, time to book an appointment.
82.4% of Ontario's population, 12,144,279, has received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, only 50.3%, which is around 7,413,818, have decided to get a booster shot.