These Were The Most Affordable Homes Sold In Ontario Last Month & They're Actually Nice

141 Frederick Avenue, Hamilton. Right: 145 – 601 Shoreline Drive, Mississauga

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage

Is finding affordable homes in Ontario still possible? Short answer, yes, but you have to know where to look.

Luckily, a report from Zoocasa, a Toronto-based real estate agency, recently revealed the top 5 most affordable homes sold in the province last month, and the properties were far from shacks.

Anyone with a flicker of hope for a future that includes homeownership should check out the listings below — it may be the boost you need.

159 Sutton Place, Sault Ste. Marie

Exp Realty, Brokerage

159 Sutton Place in Sault Ste. Marie is a three-bedroom home that features a brand-new four-piece bathroom on its top floor.

The bright and newly renovated semi-detached home includes a "backyard oasis" that overlooks the northern Ontario wilderness.

Upon entering, the main level's inviting living area greets you with stunning new vinyl plank flooring and a unique open-concept design.

The kitchen has plenty of custom features including new stainless steel appliances and a quartz counter.

It sold for a shockingly low $245,000.

209 - 648 Grey Street, Brantford

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage

209 - 648 Grey Street in Brantford is a cozy condo apartment that was offered up as an affordable option for first-time buyers before being sold.

The home's bright and roomy kitchen and living area feature an open-concept design. Savour your morning coffee while admiring the pristine pathway and lush greenery. Transform your balcony into a tranquil reading haven.

Initially listed for $299,900, it ended up selling for $280,000.

40 East Street, St. Thomas

Royal LePage Triland Realty

40 East Street in St. Thomas is a three-bedroom, two-bath detached home that looks to be the definition of a cozy country-style home.

The main floor alone features a bright living room, an expansive kitchen, a full bathroom and a conveniently situated laundry area. The dining area also provides easy access to the backyard, making it a perfect place for hosting barbecues.

It was listed and sold for $300,000.

141 Frederick Avenue, Hamilton

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage

141 Frederick Avenue in Hamilton is a two-bedroom renovated property with a captivating exterior and a fully fenced yard.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by gleaming laminate hardwood flooring and abundant natural light. The living space features a warm fireplace, which is both stylish and practical.

It was initially listed for $469,900 but sold for $440,000.

145 – 601 Shoreline Drive, Mississauga

RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage

145 – 601 Shoreline Drive in Mississauga is a stunning townhouse that is located near parks, schools, public transit, and a major shopping mall.

The property's interior features 9-foot ceilings, an open-concept living room and a Scandinavian-style kitchen complete with a convenient breakfast bar.

It sold for $455,000.

Hopefully, this list has shown you that the province's challenging real estate market still has some achievable options.

