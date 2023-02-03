These Were The Most Affordable Homes Sold In Ontario Last Month & They're Actually Nice
These places offer hope! 💰
Is finding affordable homes in Ontario still possible? Short answer, yes, but you have to know where to look.
Luckily, a report from Zoocasa, a Toronto-based real estate agency, recently revealed the top 5 most affordable homes sold in the province last month, and the properties were far from shacks.
Anyone with a flicker of hope for a future that includes homeownership should check out the listings below — it may be the boost you need.
159 Sutton Place, Sault Ste. Marie
159 Sutton Place in Sault Ste. Marie is a three-bedroom home that features a brand-new four-piece bathroom on its top floor.
The bright and newly renovated semi-detached home includes a "backyard oasis" that overlooks the northern Ontario wilderness.
Upon entering, the main level's inviting living area greets you with stunning new vinyl plank flooring and a unique open-concept design.
The kitchen has plenty of custom features including new stainless steel appliances and a quartz counter.
It sold for a shockingly low $245,000.
209 - 648 Grey Street, Brantford
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage
209 - 648 Grey Street in Brantford is a cozy condo apartment that was offered up as an affordable option for first-time buyers before being sold.
The home's bright and roomy kitchen and living area feature an open-concept design. Savour your morning coffee while admiring the pristine pathway and lush greenery. Transform your balcony into a tranquil reading haven.
Initially listed for $299,900, it ended up selling for $280,000.
40 East Street, St. Thomas
40 East Street in St. Thomas is a three-bedroom, two-bath detached home that looks to be the definition of a cozy country-style home.
The main floor alone features a bright living room, an expansive kitchen, a full bathroom and a conveniently situated laundry area. The dining area also provides easy access to the backyard, making it a perfect place for hosting barbecues.
141 Frederick Avenue, Hamilton
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage
141 Frederick Avenue in Hamilton is a two-bedroom renovated property with a captivating exterior and a fully fenced yard.
Upon entering, guests are greeted by gleaming laminate hardwood flooring and abundant natural light. The living space features a warm fireplace, which is both stylish and practical.
It was initially listed for $469,900 but sold for $440,000.
145 – 601 Shoreline Drive, Mississauga
RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc., Brokerage
145 – 601 Shoreline Drive in Mississauga is a stunning townhouse that is located near parks, schools, public transit, and a major shopping mall.
The property's interior features 9-foot ceilings, an open-concept living room and a Scandinavian-style kitchen complete with a convenient breakfast bar.
It sold for $455,000.
Hopefully, this list has shown you that the province's challenging real estate market still has some achievable options.