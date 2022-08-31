This Apple Orchard Near Toronto Is A Cute Date Spot & You Can Share Apple Caramel Dumplings
There are complimentary wine and cider tastings too!
If you're looking for a cute spot to spend some time with your favourite person this fall, then you'll want to take a trip to this dreamy apple orchard near Toronto.
Archibald's Estate Winery is a little venue nestled in the countryside near Bowmanville. The winery boasts treats, boozy drinks, and a giant apple orchard where you can pick your own fruit.
The apple picking starts September 10, and you can take a romantic stroll through 10,000 sweet-smelling trees. You can actually drive your car right into the orchard and explore on foot from there.
There is no admission cost, but there is a minimum purchase of a half bushel per car, which costs $45. There are a variety of apples to choose from, including silken, honey crisp, and gala, but availability will depend on what dates you visit.
Once you've finished your orchard adventures, you can head to the outdoor bar for complimentary wine and cider tastings. Flavours include hard raspberry cider, hard ginger cider, and caramel apple wine. The tastings are first come, first served, so there's no need to make a reservation.
On weekends, there are some delicious treats available. You can dig into French fries, pies, and gooey apple dumplings. The Winery & Market Room is filled with local goods and artwork to shop from.
This fragrant orchard and cute winery is a dreamy place to fall in love this autumn, so make some plans with that special someone and spend a day picking apples.
Archibald's Estate Winery
Price: $45 minimum for apple picking
When: Opening September 10, 2022 for apple picking
Address: 6275 Liberty St. N., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in 10,000 apple trees at this cute orchard.
