This Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Leads To A Floating Lookout Surrounded By Fall Colours
It's a magical place to experience the foliage.
This gorgeous lookout spot in Ontario will lead you right onto a pond where you can see all the colours reflected in the water.
Located in London, Westminster Ponds or Pond Mills Conservation Area boasts nearly 500 acres of scenic nature. The area features 11 kilometres of trails to explore as well as boardwalks across lowland places.
One beautiful trail to visit is the loop around Spettigue Pond. The boardwalk leads to a floating dock where you'll be surrounded by fantastic fall foliage.
The rest of the area has wetlands, meadows, deciduous forests, and more to adventure through.
There is no admission cost, so grab your camera and take a trip to an autumn wonderland this season.
Westminster Ponds
Price: Free
When: Year-round
Address: 696 Wellington Rd., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step onto a floating lookout point and soak up the fall colours.
