This Ontario Boardwalk Takes You Through A Shimmering White Forest & Over A Frozen Lake

A magical winter adventure. ❄️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Ontario Boardwalk Takes You Through A Shimmering White Forest & Over A Frozen Lake
@randomclicksbysako | Instagram, @wanderingdana | Instagram

You can experience pure winter magic by exploring this stunning trail in Ontario.

Westminster Ponds, also known as Pond Mills, is an environmentally significant area located in London. Boasting 11 kilometres of trails, the area is the perfect place for hiking and enjoying gorgeous winter views.

An especially beautiful trail to explore is the loop that takes you around Spettigue Pond.

The scenic boardwalk leads out past the shoreline onto a frosty lake, where you can take in all the frozen surroundings from a lookout point.

The rest of the area is filled with snow-covered trees, shimmering meadows, and more.

The trails can be slippery in the winter, so it is advised that visitors wear sturdy footwear.

Westminster Ponds

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: 696 Wellington Rd., London, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a Narnia-esque wonderland and venture onto lookout on a frozen lake at this spot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

