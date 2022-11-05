This New 'Rosé House' Airbnb Near Toronto Has A Floral Wall & 'Glam Room' For Getting Ready
It's the ultimate girl's getaway.
Call up your BFFs, because there's a new spot for vacations near Toronto, and it's the ultimate girl's getaway. The Rosé House is a recently-opened Airbnb in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and it will bring your bubbliest dreams to life.
The massive 3100-square-foot home has been newly renovated and sleeps eight guests. You'll find pops of pink throughout, as well as unique features focused around girl's trips and bachelorette parties.
Exterior of the Rosé House.Tracey | Airbnb
"The outdoors in NOTL already created a beautiful backdrop for pictures and memories and we wanted to provide a place inside that people could stay at to fully round out their experience and allow them to really enjoy and immerse themselves in their wine country getaway," Heather Loduca, one of the three creators of the Airbnb, told Narcity in an email.
Pink bathtub filled with 'bubbles.'Tracey | Airbnb
"We want women to stay at The Rosé House and feel feminine, luxe, happy and truly immersed in their experience of a getaway."
When you walk in, you'll be greeted by a Insta-worthy floral wall called "The Kick Off" which features golden champagne flutes for you to grab a welcome drink.
Floral wall with champagne flutes.Tracey | Airbnb
Some other highlights of the Airbnb include an oversized chef's kitchen with a glowing rosé sign and 14-foot tall vaulted ceilings, as well as a 70-inch smart TV and a double-sided gas fireplace.
Kitchen with islands and fireplace.Tracey | Airbnb
A truly unique aspect is the Glam Room, where you and you besties can get ready for a day or night out.
"The glam room is every girl's dream," Loduca said. "It has 4 stations plus a lounge, a floor length mirror and its own bathroom. Each station is equipped with its own mirror, light, power bar, heat protection pad for hair tools and chair."
Glam Room.Tracey | Airbnb
The room also comes with a full-length mirror for wedding dress try-ons and has a cooler temperature to accommodate blow dryers and hot tools.
The secluded backyard features mature trees, a deck, and a picnic table. For the spring, there will be two pink bicycles available to use. The Airbnb is also in the process of looking into hot tubs.
The Rosé House
Bedroom with leafy wallpaper.
$300+/night (prices vary)
Neighbourhood: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new rosé-themed Airbnb is a dreamy spot to stay with your BFFs.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.