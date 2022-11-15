TikTok Just Released Its Top 50 Discover List & 2 Toronto TikTokers Made the Cut
One look at their accounts and you'll know why!
TikTok just released its Discover List 2022 of 50 creators on the app, and two Toronto TikTokers made the cut!
The video platform has taken social media by storm and seems to have an endless supply of content, from beauty gurus to bloggers, activists and comedians making big splashes in the industry.
The creativity of content creators on the app knows no bounds, and TikTok has recognized 50 stars across five categories, including Icons, Innovators, Foodies, Changemakers, and Originators.
"Whether they're empowering others to learn something new, challenging viewers to try trending recipes, or inspiring their audience to join movements that advocate for lasting, positive change, these creators impact culture and society as we know it," reads the press release.
Mei Pang, a Toronto Tiktoker you may recognize from her symmetrical tattoos and innovative makeup looks, was recognized in the Originator's list alongside notable creators like Niana Guerrero, David Vu,Poppy O'Toole and more.
The Originators category highlights creators responsible for viral trends, aesthetics, sounds and dances, according to the press release.
Pang has definitely embodied that energy from her iconic tattoos, redefining makeup looks with unconventional designs and even walking in the Savage X Fenty Show Volume 3 after one of her Rihanna-inspired tattoos went viral.
The Changemakers category features creators who are sharing their culture and speaking up or educating others.
Kairyn Potts, a two-spirited Indigenous creator from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation currently living in Toronto, was recognized in this category alongside big creators like Naomi Hearts and Dylan Mulvaney, who you may know from her Days of Girlhood series exploring her gender affirmation journey as a trans woman.
Potts uses their platform to advocate and create space for the queer and Indigenous communities, from making videos on coming out to sharing their Indigenous experience in educational and comedic videos.
@ohkairyn
Calling out to the other urban nbns in the area 🤣 🥹 #nativetiktok #toronto #citynative Credit to @phawksc for the idea ✨☺️
Potss' content ranges from funny videos on bannock toppings to meaningful takes on the sexualization of Indigenous women and trans queer femmes.
These two Torontonians are definitely making the 6ix proud, with a respective following on Tiktok of 2.5 million for Pang and over 234K for Potts.
You can check out the full list of the 50 creators here.