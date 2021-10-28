EN - News
Toronto Driver Died After Crashing Into A Townhouse & The Homicide Unit Is Investigating
Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.
A Toronto driver died on Thursday morning following a single-car crash in Scarborough.
The incident, which occurred near Washburn Way and Tapscott Road at around 3:42 a.m., resulted in a vehicle crashing into the wall of a townhouse.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Washburn Way + Tapscott Rd * 3:42 am * - Single car crash - Car into wall of townhouse - Driver i… https://t.co/LKkKHrB5Ry— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1635420445.0
According to a report by Toronto police, officers arrived on the scene for "unknown trouble" and found the driver injured and unresponsive. They were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
The responding officers also discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.
As a result, police have revealed that the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.