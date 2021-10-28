Trending Tags

Toronto Driver Died After Crashing Into A Townhouse & The Homicide Unit Is Investigating

Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

Toronto Driver Died After Crashing Into A Townhouse & The Homicide Unit Is Investigating
A Toronto driver died on Thursday morning following a single-car crash in Scarborough.

The incident, which occurred near Washburn Way and Tapscott Road at around 3:42 a.m., resulted in a vehicle crashing into the wall of a townhouse.

According to a report by Toronto police, officers arrived on the scene for "unknown trouble" and found the driver injured and unresponsive. They were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The responding officers also discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.

As a result, police have revealed that the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

A Toronto Driver Hit A Mother & Daughter After The Car Mounted The Sidewalk

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Toronto driver sent a mother and daughter to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after mounting the sidewalk.

Toronto police reported that the incident, which occurred near Duncanwoods Drive and Benrubin Drive at approximately 8:00 a.m., resulted in at least one person being taken to hospital with the motorist and police remaining on scene.

Toronto Police Just Charged A Man Allegedly Involved In The Fatal Gardiner Audi R8 Crash​

On October 3, a hit-and-run accident left one dead on the expressway.

Toronto Police have just arrested a man who allegedly ran away after he collided with another car earlier this month.

On October 21, TPS arrested 31-year-old Kalyan Trivedi and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Toronto Police Officers Will Be Put On Indefinite Unpaid Leave If They Don't Get Vaxxed

This will come into effect on November 30.

Toronto Police has announced that they will be making vaccines mandatory for all of their officers.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve," Chief James Ramer said in the October 21 announcement.

Toronto Police Have Charged A 15-Year-Old Scarborough Girl With The Murder Of A Teenage Boy

Caden Francis, the teenage boy, was 16 years old.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Toronto Police just arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl involved in a homicide investigation over the summer.

