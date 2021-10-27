A Toronto Driver Hit A Mother & Daughter After The Car Mounted The Sidewalk
Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A Toronto driver sent a mother and daughter to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after mounting the sidewalk.
Toronto police reported that the incident, which occurred near Duncanwoods Drive and Benrubin Drive at approximately 8:00 a.m., resulted in at least one person being taken to hospital with the motorist and police remaining on scene.
COLLISION: Duncanwoods Dr + Benrubin Dr - car mounted sidewalk striking pedestrian - car and driver remained o/s -… https://t.co/LepO2nCt2S— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1635339545.0
An update from CityNews later revealed that both a woman and child, mother and daughter, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police told CityNews that the girl was under the age of 10.
The vehicle also reportedly crashed into a parked car after swerving onto a nearby residential driveway.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.