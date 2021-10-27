Trending Tags

A Toronto Driver Hit A Mother & Daughter After The Car Mounted The Sidewalk

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Toronto Driver Hit A Mother & Daughter After The Car Mounted The Sidewalk
Google Maps

A Toronto driver sent a mother and daughter to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after mounting the sidewalk.

Toronto police reported that the incident, which occurred near Duncanwoods Drive and Benrubin Drive at approximately 8:00 a.m., resulted in at least one person being taken to hospital with the motorist and police remaining on scene.

An update from CityNews later revealed that both a woman and child, mother and daughter, were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police told CityNews that the girl was under the age of 10.

The vehicle also reportedly crashed into a parked car after swerving onto a nearby residential driveway.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

