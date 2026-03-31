Inside Toronto's inspiring hockey event that's celebrating Indigenous girls in the game
Imperial and its retail brand Esso hosted a skills clinic on the Maple Leafs' home ice and it was just the start.
For a group of young hockey players, stepping onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena was a moment they'll carry with them for years to come.
On March 19, Imperial along with its Esso retail brand hosted peewee girls' teams from the Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) for an unforgettable, exclusive community event designed to celebrate and inspire the next generation of Indigenous female athletes.
As the largest Indigenous youth hockey tournament in Canada, the Little NHL plays a huge role in growing the game and creating space for young players to thrive.
This event took that mission even further, giving participants a rare chance to experience the sport at one of the country's most iconic arenas, while learning directly from some of hockey's biggest names.
A day of excitement and learning for Little NHL players
The day kicked off with a panel featuring Olympic gold medalist Natalie Spooner and Craig Berube, head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"Sport can teach us a lot past sport too, and make sure we're ready for the real world to get out there and excel at whatever we want to tackle," Spooner expressed at the event.
"It's extra special for me to know that all these little girls can have the same dream as every little boy out there, to play professional hockey. It's so exciting to see."
For the athletes in attendance, the impact was immediate.
The event continued with an on-ice skills session with Greg Schell of the Toronto Maple Leafs' youth development team. It was an opportunity for players to sharpen their skills while skating where the pros play — something that felt both surreal and motivating.
Little NHL players on the Maple Leafs' home ice. Courtesy of Imperial
For the athletes in attendance, the impact was immediate.
Little NHL player Hazel Tabbebadung described the best part of the day as simply getting on the ice. "The coolest thing is seeing (Spooner and Berube), because normally people don't (get to) see them," she added.
Creating opportunities for Indigenous girls
Natalie Spooner signs autographs. Right: Two Little NHL players in blue jerseys. Courtesy of Imperial
Beyond the excitement, the event highlighted something deeper: access and opportunity. By creating space for Indigenous girls to connect with mentors, build confidence and feel seen in the sport, initiatives like this help shape a more inclusive future for hockey.
It's also part of a much bigger legacy. For nearly 90 years, Imperial along with its Esso retail brand have supported grassroots hockey across Canada, helping make the game more accessible for communities coast to coast.
Hosting this event is one more way the brand is continuing that commitment by not only investing in the sport, but in the people who will define its future.
Because for these young athletes, it wasn't just a day at the rink — it was a glimpse of everything that's possible.