free food toronto

Toronto Is Getting A Free Burger 'Ride-Thru' On The Beach This Week & You Won't Need A Car

It's part of a multi-stop adventure.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Beyond Meat Burger. Right: Woodbine Beach in Toronto, ON.

Courtesy of Beyond Meat, Wwphoto | Dreamstime.com

There's another reason to look forward to Friday, and it's not just because of the weekend. Toronto is getting a free burger "ride-thru", so you can enjoy some comfort food without spending a dime.

In honour of Earth Day, Beyond Meat is giving out free burgers at Woodbine Beach on April 22. The activation is an environmental spin on a classic drive-thru, where visitors can ride their bikes, walk, or roller skate their way to the food truck, no cars needed.

Map of the activation.Courtesy of Beyond Meat

The multi-stop adventure begins at the Ashbridges Bay parking lot includes a photo op as well as decals along the bike path that lead to the burgers. The burgers come with a plant-based Beyond Meat patty and are served in biodegradable boxes. The signage is also biodegradable.

The event is meant to encourage people to get outside while promoting sustainability. It's running from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., so you can drop by for an afternoon feast or for dinner. The activation is on the bike trail along the beach, so you can take in lake views while digging into your food.

There are lots of other ways to get outside and enjoy nature on Earth Day. Lace up your shoes and go for a spring hike in the city, or explore some beautiful surrounding areas.

Whether you walk, bike, or skateboard, you can take a trip through this custom "ride-thru" and grab a free burger to celebrate Earth Day in a delicious way.

Free burgers for Earth Day

Beyond Meat Burger.

Courtesy of Beyond Meat

Price: Free

When: April 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: Woodbine Beach, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip through this "ride-thru" and grab a free burger on Earth Day.

