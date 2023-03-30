Toronto Is Getting An AYCE Rooftop Brunch With Chocolate Fountains & An Ice Cream Bar
It's only here for a limited time.
Who's hungry? A new brunch experience is coming to Toronto and you'll want to bring your appetite. The W Toronto hotel is hosting a "decadent" Easter brunch and dessert extravaganza and you can fill up on so many delicious treats.
The event is taking place at Skylight, the hotel's "enchanting rooftop hideaway," on April 8 and 9, 2023. It features a multi-course Mediterranean-inspired menu and you can fill up on unlimited dishes.
Easter brunch.Courtesy of W Toronto
The brunch is served tapas-style for the table so you and your friends can try a bit of everything. Dishes include a sharak sampler, roasted mushroom toast, zaatar eggs benny, pistachio-crusted beef kabobs and pomegranate lamb skewers.
The feast doesn't end there. Skylight will be introducing "Dolce Den" — an "opulent over-the-top dessert presentation" located in a private den.
You can enjoy treats from six "extravagant live-action stations" that will have every sweet-lover drooling. Stations include a cake table, tropical fruit bar, chocolate fountains, and a build-your-own ice cream with "Toronto's largest topping bar."
The brunch experience must be booked online and costs $95 per person.
The W Hotel has a few other experiences available this Easter. You can indulge in Easter High Beau-Tea in the Living Room which is served in a makeup case and comes with treats like carrot macarons and ruby fudge bunnies.
You can also stop by Public School to see a giant chocolate Easter egg standing three-feet high.
If you're looking for a delicious way to celebrate Easter this year then you may want to hop your way over to the W Hotel.
Easter Brunch
Price: $95 per person
When: April 8 and 9, 2023
Address: 90 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in unlimited tapas and a delicious dessert experience at this rooftop venue.