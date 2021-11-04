Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

Toronto Is Getting Nearly 100 Engineer Jobs & You Can Work At A Digital Real Estate Firm

They'll be adding more roles throughout 2022!

Toronto Is Getting Nearly 100 Engineer Jobs & You Can Work At A Digital Real Estate Firm
Ferenz | Dreamstime, Courtesy of Opendoor

Calling all engineering whiz-kids: almost 100 new job opportunities are coming for you to explore in Toronto.

Opendoor, an American digital real estate firm, announced that they're looking to hire up in the Great White North — and they're starting off in Toronto first.

"Over the next few years, we plan to hire nearly one hundred engineers in Canada," Senior Director of Software Engineering at Opendoor Michael Gentili told Narcity via email. "We've chosen Toronto as our first focus area for sourcing engineering product development talent and have plans to continue to add more roles throughout 2022."

In their November 2 announcement, Opendoor revealed that all of their new Canadian staff will get to work on the financial platforms, pricing systems, and tech infrastructure that is crucial to the company's operations. On top of that, they will also be part of developing the first "digital one-stop shop" for both selling and buying a home online.

"Toronto has established itself as one of the best tech cities in North America with incredible talent across many domains, particularly front-end engineers, back-end engineers, and data scientists," Gentili said. Just recently the 6ix scored first place for its growth in the high-tech job market in all of North America.

Right now there are three job postings online for Toronto for a senior software engineer, a senior cloud infrastructure engineer, and another for an MLS ingestion engineer. Gentili told Narcity that "for each of the current roles listed, we are actively hiring for multiple candidates."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Beat Out Every City In The Entire Continent For Its Growing High-Tech Job Market

Somehow Silicon Valley placed 13th. 👀

Yangmingzhang | Dreamstime

Toronto has been cracking many top ten lists and breaking records lately, but this time, the city is coming out in first place for something we can truly brag about.

A recent report from CBRE (an investment and commercial real estate firm in the U.S.) just placed Toronto as the number one city in North America for its high-tech job growth from 2019 to 2020.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Post Is Hiring All Over RN & You Don't Need Experience Or A Degree For Some Roles

You can make almost $18/hour! 💰

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, Modfos | Dreamstime

If you're looking to pick up a job during the holiday season, you might want to check out the new listings from Canada Post.

The company has just posted dozens of new openings, some of which don't require any experience or qualifications while still paying a pretty darn good hourly wage.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Ski Resorts Are Hiring Seasonal Workers In BC & There Are Some Awesome Perks

Great if you love the snow! ⛷️

Robert Cocquyt | Dreamstime, Steve Rosset | Dreamstime

Ski resorts in B.C. are hiring right now, filling up jobs for everything from guest services to ski instructors.

If you don't have any plans for the winter, or just feel like an adventure, they offer some seriously good perks too.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Remote Jobs In Alberta That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

Sweatpants for the win.

Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime, Volodymyr Melnyk | Dreamstime

The way that we work has seriously been changed by COVID-19, and now more than ever, you can find high-paying jobs that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Along with sweet compensation, some of these jobs come with cool perks like one-on-one training, ongoing education and great benefits.

Keep Reading Show less