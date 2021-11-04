Toronto Is Getting Nearly 100 Engineer Jobs & You Can Work At A Digital Real Estate Firm
They'll be adding more roles throughout 2022!
Calling all engineering whiz-kids: almost 100 new job opportunities are coming for you to explore in Toronto.
Opendoor, an American digital real estate firm, announced that they're looking to hire up in the Great White North — and they're starting off in Toronto first.
"Over the next few years, we plan to hire nearly one hundred engineers in Canada," Senior Director of Software Engineering at Opendoor Michael Gentili told Narcity via email. "We've chosen Toronto as our first focus area for sourcing engineering product development talent and have plans to continue to add more roles throughout 2022."
In their November 2 announcement, Opendoor revealed that all of their new Canadian staff will get to work on the financial platforms, pricing systems, and tech infrastructure that is crucial to the company's operations. On top of that, they will also be part of developing the first "digital one-stop shop" for both selling and buying a home online.
"Toronto has established itself as one of the best tech cities in North America with incredible talent across many domains, particularly front-end engineers, back-end engineers, and data scientists," Gentili said. Just recently the 6ix scored first place for its growth in the high-tech job market in all of North America.
Right now there are three job postings online for Toronto for a senior software engineer, a senior cloud infrastructure engineer, and another for an MLS ingestion engineer. Gentili told Narcity that "for each of the current roles listed, we are actively hiring for multiple candidates."