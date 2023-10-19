Toronto Maple Leafs Star Tyler Bertuzzi & His Wife Just Shared They're Expecting Baby No. 2
The couple got married this past summer.
Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Tyler Bertuzzi and his wife are sharing an exciting family update.
In an Instagram post, the NHLer's wife Ashley Bertuzzi announced the couple is expecting their second child together.
On Wednesday, Ashley shared several photos of her growing baby bump.
"[Twenty six] weeks growing you. Kinsley’s little brother coming January 2024," she wrote in the caption.
In one of the photos Tyler is holding Ashley's bump and in another the couple is holding an ultrasound photo.
Their one-year-old daughter Kinsley is also shown kissing Ashley's bump on one of the Polaroids.
The couple's loved ones shared their congratulatory messages on the post, expressing how excited they were by the news.
"Cutest ever!! Cannot wait to meet him," one person wrote.
"Can’t wait to meet baby boy," another comment reads.
The baby news comes two months after the couple's wedding at Elora Mill Hotel & Spa in Ontario.
Ashley shared several black-and-white photos from their big day back in August.
In one of the posts, Tyler is shown getting emotional after he sees his bride in her stunning wedding dress for the first time.
"Our first look with daddy," Ashley captioned the post.
The couple has been together for over 10 years and got engaged in Miami, Florida in January 2020.
"The easiest yes. Can’t wait to marry you!" Ashley wrote on the engagement post with a photo showing the happy couple on a boat.
They announced they were expecting their first child in September 2021.
Tyler was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings in July 2021 before being traded to the Boston Bruins in March 2023.
The left winger signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023.