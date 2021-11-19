Toronto Police Need Help After Woman Was Hit With An 'Unknown Object' & Robbed (VIDEO)
The woman sustained head injuries.
A robbery investigation in the Danforth area has Toronto police asking the public for help.
According to TPS, investigators are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse in the city's east end earlier this week after the suspect was caught on video.
"The man approached the woman from behind, and struck her on the back of the head with an unknown object," the police report reads.
The accused then "forcefully took" the woman's purse and fled northbound on Bowden Avenue towards Danforth Avenue.
Police also reported that the woman sustained head injuries and required medical treatment due to the attack.
"The man is described as 5'9", in his 50's, with a slim build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, with white-coloured stripes down both sleeves," it adds.
Anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to reach the police at 416-808-5500.