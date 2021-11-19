Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto Police Need Help After Woman Was Hit With An 'Unknown Object' & Robbed (VIDEO)

The woman sustained head injuries.

Toronto Police Need Help After Woman Was Hit With An "Unknown Object" & Robbed (VIDEO)
Toronto Police

A robbery investigation in the Danforth area has Toronto police asking the public for help.

According to TPS, investigators are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse in the city's east end earlier this week after the suspect was caught on video.

"The man approached the woman from behind, and struck her on the back of the head with an unknown object," the police report reads.

The accused then "forcefully took" the woman's purse and fled northbound on Bowden Avenue towards Danforth Avenue.

Police also reported that the woman sustained head injuries and required medical treatment due to the attack.

"The man is described as 5'9", in his 50's, with a slim build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, with white-coloured stripes down both sleeves," it adds.

Anyone with further information on the incident is being asked to reach the police at 416-808-5500.

From Your Site Articles

A Toronto Woman Was Hit By A Cement Truck This Morning & Has Died From Her Injuries

The intersection is currently closed.

Google Maps

A Toronto woman in her 60s was hit by a cement truck on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East and has died from injuries, according to police.

Toronto police operations reported in a tweet that police responded to the collision at 9:59 a.m. Thursday morning with "reports of pedestrian struck."

Keep Reading Show less

A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After A Car Crashed Right Into A Tree In Etobicoke

Flowers and teddy bears have reportedly been placed on scene as a memorial for her.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A five-year-old girl died from a car crash over the weekend in Etobicoke.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Mother & Son Who Have Been Missing For Almost 2 Weeks

"Police are concerned for their safety."

Toronto Police

A Toronto mother and her young son have been missing for almost two weeks, and Toronto Police are asking for the public's help to find them.

Candace Pedev, a 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son Levi "were last seen on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Possibly Abducted Woman After She Was Forced Into A Car

Police are "concerned" for the woman's safety.

Toronto Police

Toronto Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle after a "possible abduction," according to a news release.

Police say at 12:12 a.m. on November 9, a man and a woman were seen arguing near Queens Quay and Yonge Street, and police are "concerned" for her safety.

Keep Reading Show less