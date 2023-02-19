Toronto Raccoon In Rough Shape Was Caught 'Limping' On A Deck With A Missing Tail (VIDEO)
"This poor raccoon has been through a lot!"
This Toronto raccoon was caught without his tail and in pretty bad shape.
Toronto's devious mascot is known for riffling through trash and prowling the streets, but it seems one of the city's furry soldiers of the night was found out of commission.
The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) says a woman named Laura spotted an injured raccoon limping across her deck in Toronto and called TWC for help.
The team caught the raccoon and brought him back to TWC for treatment.
Wildlife Rehabilitator Caitie took a closer look at the animal and realized that the raccoon was missing his tail, according to a Facebook post on February 18.
\u201cFractured knee cap, missing tail \u2026 this poor #raccoon had been through a lot! \ud83e\udd9d\ud83e\ude79\n\nSurgery to close the wound where his tail used to be was a success. With treatment, his knee cap is expected to fully heal. The curious patient is already climbing and exploring with ease!\u201d— Toronto Wildlife Centre (@Toronto Wildlife Centre) 1676729621
TWC says they don't know how the raccoon lost its ringed tail but that their "Veterinary Team was ready to help."
"Unfortunately, the only one who truly knows how this injury occurred is the raccoon himself," said TWC in a tweet.
TWC gave the little guy medical care, cleaning and closing the wound of the "stump" where his tail used to be.
Although, during an x-ray, TWC discovered that the raccoon also had a fractured right kneecap which was causing his limp and made using his hind leg "very painful."
"Thankfully, the injury is expected to heal with specialized care," said TWC.
"With treatment and medication to provide pain relief, the rambunctious raccoon is able to climb using all four limbs and is curiously exploring the many puzzles left to keep him occupied as he recovers."
In a video posted to Twitter, TWC shared the raccoon's recovery room, which is filled with enrichment and plenty of spots for him to cuddle up as he recovers.