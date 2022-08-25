A Young Raccoon In Toronto Was Rescued After Eating Poisoned Bread Soaked In Wiper Fluid
She was found puking inside of a live trap.
One of Toronto's unofficial mascots has been saved after eating a piece of bread that was drenched in some windshield wiper fluid.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Wednesday, August 26, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) shared a Facebook post about the raccoon who got caught up in the live trap "with what smelled like a tasty treat inside."
According to the wildlife sanctuary, the young raccoon walked in and started eating the bread that was lying there.
"Little did she know the food had been soaked in windshield wiper fluid, a poison that was meant to end her life prematurely," the Facebook post reads.
TWC says the "poor animal" was found vomiting inside, all over the "constricted space", and said that the person responsible for this has since been charged with animal cruelty.
Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) couldn't confirm the charges to Narcity, as no name was mentioned by TWC for who was reportedly charged.
When the raccoon was taken to the centre, TWC's medical professionals "immediately" got to work to save her life and flushed out her system with some fluids to get rid of that toxic substance inside of her.
"Despite an upset stomach, the young animal remained spirited," the post reads.
Dr. Diana Sinclair, a veterinarian at the wildlife sanctuary, wanted to keep monitoring the raccoon for "several days" to ensure that there was no other damage to her as windshield wiper fluid contains methanol.
According to TWC, methanol can cause kidney failure for animals, which might not be noticeable off hand.
"After a week of special car, Dr. Sinclair confirmed the patient was on the mend and hadn't sustained any internal damage," the post reads.
The young raccoon is now living in an outdoor enclosure where she is able to explore and climb things until she is ready to be released.
Narcity called the Toronto Wildlife Centre for more information but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.