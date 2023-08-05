Toronto Was Just Ranked The Top City In The World For A 'Workation' & Move Over, Europe
Better than plenty of world-class destinations 👀.
Thanks to the rise in hybrid and remote work options around the world, people have the option to work from wherever they want now more than ever.
Maybe you've always dreamed of an extended trip somewhere in Europe where the flexibility of your job allows you to put some hours in while soaking in a new culture on evenings and weekends, but when it comes to this kind of getaway, Toronto just won out big time.
It's called a Workation, and Toronto was just ranked the best in the world for it in a report from the International Workplace Group (IWG).
"Workcations, where travellers work from destinations abroad to prolong holidays, have exploded in popularity since hybrid working became the de facto working model for many," IWG said in a press release. "88 per cent of hybrid workers ‘worked from anywhere’ last year, while almost three in five (57 per cent) extended holidays by working from abroad."
On top of those stats, 67% of workers surveyed by IWG said they believe they can effectively perform their jobs from abroad, while 71% said the only job they would consider is one that offers the flexibility of remote work, at least some of the time.
Overall, this new report examined the 25 top cities for a workation based on nine sets of criteria from costs of food, transportation and accommodation to hours of sunshine per year and the availability of flexible workspaces, all adding up to a score out of 90.
Here's which cities Toronto beat out on this list:
- Toronto, Canada (58.5/90)
- Barcelona, Spain (58.5/90, tied for first)
- Beijing, China (57.5/90)
- Milan, Italy (57/90)
- New York, United States (56.5/90)
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (55/90)
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (55./90, tied for sixth)
- Paris, France (55/90, tied for sixth)
- Jakarta, Indonesia (55/90, tied for sixth)
- Lison, Portugal (54.5)
While Toronto tied with Barcelona for the best city in the world to have a workation, the city still beat out several world-class destinations.
The 6ix secured some high scores in the categories of accommodation, happiness, and also the availability of flexible workspaces, the last of which was the big reason Toronto tied with Barcelona, having stood no chance in categories like hours of sunshine and the cost of transportation.
"Canada's largest city offers a diverse experience for digital nomads, with over 25% of the city covered in forests and an impressive 18% dedicated to parks, providing ample green spaces for relaxation amidst the bustling urban setting," wrote IWG, also giving a nod to the city's 8,000+ restaurants, its coffee shops and its "vibrant" neighbourhoods.
However, for those interested in choosing a workation destination based on more specific criteria, like the cost of accommodation or a sunny destination, Rio De Janeiro and Jakarta had the best rankings on this list for the cost of monthly accommodations. Barcelona and New York won out for having the most sunshine hours year-round.
