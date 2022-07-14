Toronto School Board Investigating Claims Of A Teacher Allegedly Taping Students To Chairs
TDSB is investigating allegations involving two Kindergarten students.
A teacher at Seventh Street Junior School has been put on "home assignment" due to allegations that they taped down a kindergarten student to a chair.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), told Narcity that they are investigating allegations against the teacher and Designated Early Childhood Educator involving two students in the class.
"When the school first learned of these allegations, it notified TDSB’s Employee Services department, Children’s Aid Society and the Toronto Police Service as per our procedures," said Bird. "These allegations are very serious and, if true, would be completely unacceptable and could result in serious consequences up to and including dismissal."
The TDSB says they have offered social work support for students in the impacted class.
An anonymous source told CBC that their five-year-old daughter was allegedly taped down to her chair.
"She told me she was supposed to be sitting in her seat and kept getting up. And so the teacher told her that she was going to have to put tape on her so that she wouldn't get up any more."
The source, who went by the name Shelly, says they received a call from another parent who said that their own child saw the teacher tape down her daughter.
Shelly got her daughter to explain what had happened to her.
"I sat down and she showed me that a piece of green tape was placed across her thighs on to the sides of the chair," Shelly told the publication.
Shelly's daughter apparently explained it hadn't happened just once.
"Her comment was: 'But she can do that because she's the teacher, right?' And that is when my heart sank. I just felt so sad that she felt that that was okay."
According to CBC, Shelly has taken her daughter to a psychologist and doctor to make sure she has the resources to deal with the incident.
