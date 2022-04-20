TDSB Investigating After A Teacher Allegedly Sent Controversial Mask Messages To Students
The teacher has been put on "home assignment."
It's one thing to get an email from the school about a snow day, but it's something completely different when the email is from your teacher, and it's pretty questionable.
A teacher from Northern Secondary School in Toronto is under investigation after allegedly sending messages to students about mask mandates that do not align with Toronto District School Board (TDSB) or the province.
TDSB spokesperson told Narcity in an email that "The information shared by the staff member does not represent the guidance that has been shared by the TDSB or the Province."
On April 13, TDSB shared that they prioritize the health and safety of their staff and students.
Given that Ontario is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, TDSB says, "We as a system, are asking that all staff and students please wear a well-fitting mask when indoors in schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help minimize disruption from COVID-related absences."
"To be clear, this remains a personal decision," they added.
Therefore, when TDSB knew about the situation involving the school teacher's messages to students, they decided to put the staff member "on home assignment pending the outcome of an investigation."
"Schools will remain welcoming, respectful and safe places for all, no matter what others' personal decisions may be," the email concluded.
The Toronto Sun reported on April 19 that the Northern Secondary School teacher sent an email stating, "This is to let you know that you will be admitted to our classroom only after I request that you have a well-fitting mask on."
"If you object to this request, and if you are OK with infecting me and others, maybe even killing me, no problem… you do you… seated in the Hallway [sic] outside our classroom ( not wandering ) … I’ll pass you some work to complete."
"If you use that hallway time to disappear or to be disruptive, that will lead to detentions and other consequences," the teacher allegedly added.
TDSB did not share the name of the school teacher at the time of publication.